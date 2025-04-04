The "King of Poses" says everyone can be photogenic
Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode How you see yourself
Portrait photographer David Suh says confidence always comes through on camera. Instead of pushing canned poses, Suh asks clients to dance and move to help them feel present in their bodies.
About David Suh
Portrait photographer David Suh teaches his 4.5 million TikTok followers the art of posing. Suh studied graphic design at UC Davis before becoming a full-time photographer. He is known for his portrait photography, workshops, online education and playful viral videos. Suh works out of DASU studios in California.
This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.
