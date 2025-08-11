‘Light cracking through’: Conservationists applaud NM delegation’s public land rescue

Two prominent New Mexico conservation groups took advantage of the New Mexico congressional delegation’s visit home this week to honor members for their help beating back an effort to sell off public lands.

Leaders of the environmental groups Conservation Voters of New Mexico and New Mexico Wild presented U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, both Democrats, with framed photographs of picturesque New Mexico public lands during a Friday event at Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge.

Amid all of the other environmental threats that President Donald Trump’s administration poses, from increasing energy extraction, rolling back environmental reviews, or repealing the “roadless rule,” cause for celebration exists due to the removal of a provision in a recent spending bill that mandated the sale of millions of acres of public lands, said Demis Foster, executive director of Conservation Voters of New Mexico.

“The list just goes on and on and on,” Foster said of the Trump administration’s environmental degradation. “But there really is some light cracking through this unprecedented darkness.”

Stansbury and Heinrich both briefly recounted how a diverse coalition defeated the provision from U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) that would have mandated the “disposal” of between .5% and .75% of all United States Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management land across the West, which means up to 3.2 million acres or 5,000 square miles.

Both mentioned a deluge of calls from the public as playing vital roles in convincing Republicans to vote against the provision. Heinrich said a coalition from “birdwatchers to bowhunters” mobilized across party lines to oppose the measure, which he said demonstrated to his Republican colleagues in the Senate that touching public lands was deeply unpopular.

Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) / sourcenm.com U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (center) stands alongside federal Fish and Wildlife Service employees and during a gathering of environmental advocacy groups Friday at the Valle de Oro wildlife refuge south of Albuquerque. (

He hopes the same coalition rears its head to fight the Trump administration’s effort to divert funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which purchases land and easements.

“I hope we can just use this coalition for other things that are deeply popular with the American people, like predicting the Land and Water Conservation Fund,” he said.

Stansbury told attendees to celebrate themselves for the pressure they put on Congress, and she called for a round of applause for the United States Fish and Wildlife Services employees who were in attendance. Fish and Wildlife manages the Valle de Oro refuge and also has employees across the state, including some who were fired earlier this year.

“Our federal workforce is under attack,” she said. “That includes the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, countless New Mexicans and Americans all across the country to get up every day and put their uniform on and go to work on behalf of the American people, including right here in this wildlife refuge.”