What to expect out of Trump's meeting with Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy

/ Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP Photo)

President Trump is meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday. Zelenskyy is being joined by several European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump is expected to lean on Ukraine to take a deal with Russia that involves giving up territory.

We get the latest from NPR’s White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

