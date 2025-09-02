Congress returns with a full agenda and little time

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with the Washington Post’s Kadia Goba about how Congress faces the prospect of a government shutdown if it doesn’t pass some form of spending bill by the end of the month. Lawmakers this week will also take testimony from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about his firing of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director last week, and both Republicans and Democrats are asking for more information from the White House on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR