Six things to know about Enhanced Premium Tax Credits heading into New Mexico’s special session

Federal cuts to Medicaid and food stamps prompted New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to call a special session beginning Wednesday, but expiring health insurance tax credits are also on the agenda.

The Affordable Care Act tax credits, created in 2021 for those who buy insurance on state-run healthcare marketplaces, will expire at the end of the year without congressional intervention.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate, backed by Democratic governors, have been unable to persuade their Republican counterparts to extend them. The issue has become a sticking point in negotiations over the federal budget.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the federal government appeared to be heading toward an Oct. 1 shutdown.

Read more below about what New Mexicans need to know about Enhanced Premium Tax Credits, the federal healthcare subsidy that could shut down the government.

What is the Enhanced Premium Tax Credit?

The Enhanced Premium Tax Credit is an expanded version of a tax credit first created in the 2010 Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare legislation.

The original Premium Tax Credit reduces premiums for certain healthcare customers who rely on state-run healthcare marketplaces, known as exchanges. The expanded version created in 2021 reduced premium costs further and also expanded the credit to customers who make more than 400% of the federal poverty level.

New Mexico’s marketplace is called BeWellNM. Seventy-five thousand New Mexicans use it.

Who is receiving the Enhanced Premium Tax Credit?

According to BeWellNM, more than 65,000 New Mexicans receive the Enhanced Premium Tax Credit. Of them, about 6,300 recipients report income at 400% or more of the federal poverty level ($128,600 for a family of four.)

The EPTC recipients are among roughly 88% of 75,000 New Mexicans on the exchange who receive some form of federal or state subsidy. According to the New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance, 50% of customers pay less than $10 a month for coverage, thanks to the subsidies.

Who will be most affected if the credits expire?

Those making less than 400% of the federal poverty level will be unaffected by the expiration, a BeWellNM official told Source New Mexico in a statement Tuesday, because the state’s Health Care Affordability Fund will cover the loss of those tax credits.

But the 6,300 recipients who make above the income threshold will see the full brunt of the credits expiring, according to BeWell NM. Alex Sanchez, chief experience officer at BeWellNM, said at a roundtable last month with U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) the majority of all New Mexico EPTC recipients are aged 50 to 70 and are therefore likely “medically fragile,” she said.

The state insurance superintendent said last month that the HCA will provide up to $68 million to help BeWellNM enrollees afford increasing premiums.

Those above the income threshold won’t be able to afford the full price of health insurance and will lose coverage, she predicts.

As a result, those people will stop scheduling primary care appointments or other preventive care, leading to an even greater burden on a “strained” statewide hospital system, she said.

How much will health insurance costs increase?

The average premium for enrollees will greatly increase in 2026. The OSI, which approves proposed rate increases, announced last month that BeWellNM enrollees should expect an average premium increase of 35.7%.

Viara Ianakieva, the Life and Health Division director at the OSI, told Source New Mexico on Tuesday that rising healthcare premiums are an “issue nationwide.” She cited an increase in claims nationwide in 2024, along with rising health care costs and “uncertainty.”

How much do the tax credits provide?

That varies based on a lot of factors, but they are significant. The Kaiser Family Foundation has a calculator here.

According to the calculator, a non-smoking couple aged 50 in Bernalillo County making 200% of the federal poverty level would receive $1,151 a month, or $13,809 a year, with enhanced premium tax credits. That covers 91% of the monthly cost for a “silver” health insurance plan, which offers a moderate level of coverage on the exchange.

What can the Legislature do?

The Legislature’s role in addressing the health insurance credits remains to be seen. Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe) previously told Source NM lawmakers plan to appropriate about $177 million in order to try to prevent rising health insurance costs from a tax credit under the Affordable Care Act.