Epstein survivor on what may come out of files that could be released Friday

After years of speculation and mystery, Friday is the deadline for the Justice Department to release an archive of documents related to the life and death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Liz Stein, an Epstein survivor and an anti-trafficking advocate, about what the potential release of the so-called Epstein Files Friday means to her and other survivors.

