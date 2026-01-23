Grandmothers share 'the flavor of their lives' in Mediterranean cookbook

A food journalist says her latest book of recipes and life advice she learned while cooking with grandmothers is more important than any family heirloom.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Anastasia Miari, author of “Mediterranea: Life-perfected Recipes from Grandmothers of the Mediterranean.”

Book excerpt: ‘Mediterranea’

By Anastasia Miari

Latifa’s Lablebi (Tunisian Chickpea Soup)

Chiara’s Spaghetti all’Amatriciana

Anastasia’s Psiti Tsipoura kai Chorta (Greek Grilled Sea Bream with Wild Greens)

Excerpted from “Mediterranea” by Anastasia Miari (Quadrille, July 2025). Photography © Marco Agüello. All rights reserved.

