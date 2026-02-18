U.S. – Iran talks continue in Geneva as both sides prepare for military action

Indirect talks between U.S. and Iranian officials in Geneva ended with what Iran’s foreign minister called “good progress” on a potential deal.

But there are signs that war, not peace, could be the eventual outcome as President Trump warns that failure to reach an agreement could result in military action.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks about the negotiations with former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

