Mountain West News Bureau
KANW is a member of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West.From land and water management to growth in the expanding West to our unique culture and heritage, we'll explore the issues that define us and the challenges we face.

Low snowpack threatens tribal agriculture and traditional foods across the Mountain West

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published February 20, 2026 at 9:35 AM MST
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Mountain West News Bureau

Snowpack levels in the Mountain West are below average heading into runoff season. For many tribal producers, snowmelt is essential for irrigation, livestock, and sustaining traditional foods tied to seasonal water cycles.

To help communities prepare, a spring webinar series through the Native Resilience Project is focused on adapting to ongoing snow drought conditions. The project is a four-year collaboration with the University of Montana, the Desert Research Institute, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Federally Recognized Tribes Extension Program and the USDA Climate Hubs. It is aimed at strengthening resilience in tribal agriculture, and this year’s focus reflects growing water stress across Indian Country.

Dr. Kyle Bocinsky is a partner on the project and the director of climate extension at the Montana Climate Office. He said the snow drought varies across tribal communities and is historically significant.

“What we’re seeing right now is, at least for the last 25 years, a historically low snowpack situation. And it’s going to tax a lot of our systems.”

The webinars provide tribal producers with current snow and drought information, drought assistance programs, and guidance on long-term drought planning. They also provide new pathways for tribes to directly request federal disaster declarations tied to drought impacts.

Ultimately, the series is about supporting long-term resilience for tribes as climate conditions continue to shift. Three additional webinars in the Native Resilience series are scheduled through May, continuing to focus on strategies for tribal agriculture and traditional food systems across the West.
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
