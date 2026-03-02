© 2026 KANW
View from Middle East as U.S.-Israel war in Iran intensifies

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 2, 2026 at 10:04 AM MST
Rescue workers and military personnel survey the scene of a direct hit a day after an Iranian missile struck in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (Oded Balilty/AP)
Oded Balilty/AP
Israelis woke to the sound of explosions on Monday, as Iran hit back after American and Israeli forces started a war with Iran over the weekend. The war has already become a regional conflict and claimed hundreds of lives, including children, in an air strike that hit a girls’ school in southern Iran.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Nick Paton Walsh, CNN chief international security correspondent, who is reporting in Tel Aviv.

Here & Now Newsroom