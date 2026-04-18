Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Amanda Peet; How to read Toni Morrison

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Actor Amanda Peet says she's "cancer-free and extremely lucky": Peet is always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Except last year, there seemed to be three different shoes, as she faced her parents' deaths and a breast cancer diagnosis.

Margo's Got Money Troubles review: A mom turns to OnlyFans to make ends meet: This TV adaptation of Rufi Thorpe's 2024 novel is a wild ride from start to finish. Its all-star cast includes Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman and Nicole Kidman.

Have we been reading Toni Morrison all wrong? Harvard professor Namwali Serpell has been teaching Morrison for nearly two decades. Her book, On Morrison is a deep dive into the Nobel winner's complete body of work — 11 novels, plays and criticism.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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