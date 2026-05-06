New Orleans needs to prepare to relocate residents, new climate study says
NPR's Leila Fadel asks Jesse Keenan of Tulane University about a new study that suggests New Orleans could become uninhabitable by the end of the century.
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Corrected: May 6, 2026 at 9:10 AM MDT
A previous headline incorrectly said that a new study suggests New Orleans will be surrounded by the ocean within decades. While the study predicts that New Orleans will be surrounded by the ocean in the future, it does not indicate when that could happen.