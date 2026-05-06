What the Ohio and Indiana primaries say about the 2026 midterms

Ohio and Indiana voters offered an early glimpse at the political mood heading into the midterms.

In Indiana, most Republican lawmakers who defied President Trump on redistricting lost their seats. In Ohio, Democrats are hoping a strong turnout and an important Senate race could put the state back in play.

NPR’s Stephen Fowler joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the results.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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