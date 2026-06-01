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A painting created by a Holocaust survivor was nearly lost in Colorado

91.5 KRCC | By Shanna Lewis
Published June 1, 2026 at 4:12 PM MDT

Art created by survivors of the Holocaust is becoming more important as time passes and fewer survivors remain. A significant work was recently rescued.

Copyright 2026 KRCC
Shanna Lewis
Shanna Lewis’ work as an independent radio producer and journalist has aired on NPR’s newscast and news magazines, Voice of America, Prime Time Radio and Pulse of the Planet, among others. Freelance print and photography work by Shanna has been featured in The Denver Post, The National Post (Canada), High Country News and other publications. She is the recipient of a Colorado AP (Associated Press) Broadcast award, garnered seven Colorado Press Association awards for reporting and photography and contributed to a number of award winning broadcast, online and multimedia projects.