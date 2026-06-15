U.S. and Iran announce agreement to end hostilities and reopen Strait of Hormuz

President Trump and Iran separately announced an agreement to end more than three months of war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement also calls for an end to military operations in Lebanon, but Israel says its forces will remain in the country.

For more on what could come of the deal, host Indira Lakshmanan speaks to Jon Finer, a former adviser to President Biden who helped negotiate the Obama administration’s deal to restrict Iran’s nuclear program, which Trump tore up after taking office in 2017.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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