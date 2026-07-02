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Patrick Radden Keefe on new book 'London Falling' exploring the double life of a teenager

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 2, 2026 at 9:57 AM MDT

Acclaimed investigative reporter Patrick Radden Keefe‘s latest book, “London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family’s Search for Truth,” centers around the enigmatic life and death of 19-year-old Zac Brettler.

Keefe appeared at an event at WBUR CitySpace earlier this year and spoke with Here & Now‘s Todd Mundt. This is an excerpt of that conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom