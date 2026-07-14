ICE agent kills motorist in Maine, sparking shock and outrage

Immigrant rights groups identified the man who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday as 26-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a Colombian native who groups said had authorization to work in the United States.

This is the second time an ICE agent has killed someone in a week. On July 7, an officer shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican immigrant who was driving a work crew to a construction site in Houston, Texas.

The shootings prompted the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday to temporarily pause many traffic stops, according to Maine Sen. Angus King’s office.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing speaks with Maine Public reporter Ari Snider.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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