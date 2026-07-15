Walk through Detroit's historic Eastern Market

Detroit’s historic Eastern Market is one of the oldest, continuously running markets in the country.

Vendors all over sell fruit, vegetables, meats, prepared food, chips and salsa, hot sauce, baked goods, and more. One of the sheds was torn down to make room for I-75 in 1965, and the market has been a constant through all of Detroit’s ups and downs.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong takes a walk through the Eastern Market with longtime Detroiter and journalist Paul Eisenstein.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR