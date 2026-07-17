ICE officer who fatally shot a man in Maine has a history of violence, ex-wife says

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who shot and killed a Colombian man in Maine on Monday is an Army veteran, a former police officer, and was also briefly a firefighter.

On paper, those qualifications might make him an ideal candidate for the job. But people who were closest to him tell NPR’s Vanessa Romo that he’s a violent person with mental health issues who never should have been given a gun.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR