Physical media are disappearing. Video games are next

“Grand Theft Auto 6” won’t come on a disc. Retail purchases will just be empty boxes with download codes.

Following that unpopular announcement, PlayStation declared that they’d discontinue physical game releases in 2028.

While online backlash has been fierce, the gaming market has moved online just as movies and music did.

Host Peter O’Dowd discusses the hunger for physical media in the digital age with Kelsey Lewin, co-owner of Pink Gorilla Games, a used game store based in Seattle. She’s also worked as a game historian and contributes to MinnMax, an independent games media outlet.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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