'Les Miserable' area concert wraps up world tour in New York City

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

The musical "Les Miserables" is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with an international concert tour, and the final stop on that tour opens in just three days. NPR's Jennifer Vanasco says there's a reason why this story continues to draw audiences.

(SOUNDBITE OF CLAUDE-MICHEL SCHONBERG, ALAIN BOUBLIL AND JEAN-MARC NATEL SONG, "LA JOURNEE EST FINIE")

JENNIFER VANASCO, BYLINE: The musical "Les Miserables" started as a French concept album in 1980. It tells a story about hardship, redemption and liberation in 19th century France.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LA JOURNEE EST FINIE")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (As characters, singing in French)

VANASCO: "Les Miserables" is based on a novel by Victor Hugo. Its main plotline is a face-off between a former criminal, Jean Valjean, and police Inspector Javert. When British theatrical producer Cameron Mackintosh heard the album, he says he knew it needed to be a musical.

CAMERON MACKINTOSH: I listened to it. I listened to four tracks, the first four tracks. I was so excited.

VANASCO: But he wanted a second opinion, so he played it for a lyricist friend, Alan Jay Lerner, who wrote "My Fair Lady."

MACKINTOSH: And he said, my dear boy - he said, this is not a show for me, but you've got to promise me you will do it.

VANASCO: He did. Mackintosh went on to create a fully staged version in English of "Les Miserables."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING?")

BRADLEY JADEN: (As Enjolras, singing) Do you hear the people sing?

VANASCO: Forty years later, it's still playing in London's West End, and it's been staged around the world, including on Broadway. At the same time, though, "Les Mis" has never strayed that far from its concept album roots. There was a 10th anniversary concert, a 25th anniversary concert. And in 2024, to celebrate the then-upcoming 40th anniversary, Mackintosh kicked off "Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular." It's gone to Europe, Japan, the Philippines. They've sent the set across the ocean on boats. And now for its final stop, Radio City Music Hall in New York.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I DREAMED A DREAM")

CARRIE HOPE FLETCHER: (As Fantine, singing) I dreamed a dream in time gone by.

JEAN-PIERRE VAN DER SPUY: It's a concert. We have microphones across the front of the stage, and behind them on another raised platform is a huge 27-piece orchestra.

VANASCO: Jean-Pierre van der Spuy is based in the U.K. He's co-director of the show. He says the performers wear costumes.

VAN DER SPUY: And there are little bits of staging to kind of help keep the evening bubbling along in an exciting way.

VANASCO: This is all done on giant stages. Radio City seats about 6,000, so gestures are big and the lights have a bit of a rock concert vibe. But there's also two large video screens that capture the actors in a more intimate way.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BRING HIM HOME")

KILLIAN DONNELLY: (As Jean Valjean, singing) Bring him home.

VANASCO: Killian Donnelly, an Irish actor who plays good guy Jean Valjean, says it was a little complicated trying to play to an arena and into a camera at the same time.

DONNELLY: One of our directors, who I trust completely, would go, bit too much. I was like, oh, really? Yeah, it would work for the West End. But here, it looks really big on camera. So less is more.

VANASCO: The concert tour includes many performers like Donnelly who have been in "Les Mis" for years. He loves the show. So do audiences. Producer Cameron Mackintosh says...

MACKINTOSH: The great key about the show is the survival of the human spirit.

VANASCO: Whether it's the arena concert or stage version, book, movie or that first concept album, he says it's all about the story and how it makes people feel. Jennifer Vanasco, NPR News, New York.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ONE MORE DAY")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (As characters, singing) One day to a new beginning. Raise the flag of freedom high. Every man will be a king. Every man will be a king. There's a new world for the winning. There's a new world to be won. Do you hear the people sing?

ROB HOUCHEN: (As Marius Pontmercy, singing) My place is here. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.