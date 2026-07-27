3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Seattle food festival

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Three people are dead after a mass shooting at a food festival in Seattle on Sunday.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Police there say they have one person in custody and one more person could be involved who has not been arrested.

MARTÍNEZ: Casey Martin from member station KUOW has been following the story. Casey, what do we know about what happened on Sunday?

CASEY MARTIN, BYLINE: Well, we don't know much at the moment, but here's what we have. This was at the base of the Space Needle. This is the really tall tourist attraction, probably the landmark that Seattle is most famous for. And surrounding that Space Needle is a big park. This is an open civic park where there's all kinds of festivals, including this very popular food festival. This is an annual event that families go to every year, and on Sunday night around 6:00 p.m., people heard multiple gunshots and started running away.

Seattle police, who were at the festival - they found a shooter. That person surrendered and was arrested, they said. Police have only said it was a young person, so we don't know if they were an adult or a juvenile. Two guns were found at the park, and I spoke to Jessica Allison (ph), who was there with her young daughter and her husband.

JESSICA ALLISON: And I was like, should I grab a stroller? He's like, run. We had to run. We hid. We just didn't know what to do.

MARTIN: Thankfully, they did get out safely after hiding under a performance stage, though she said getting out of that park was really chaotic.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. So what about the suspects?

MARTIN: As of last night, another suspected shooter was still on the loose. Police said they were still figuring out what that person's involvement was. Police said it appeared that two people were shooting at each other, but that's still being investigated.

MARTÍNEZ: So what do we know about the victims?

MARTIN: Yeah. Three people were killed - two died at the park and a third died at the hospital. Four were injured, including a toddler. A hospital spokesperson said these people were shot in their arms, legs, abdomen and lower back, and they're in satisfactory condition now.

MARTÍNEZ: What are elected officials saying?

MARTIN: Late last night, Washington's governor, a congresswoman and the mayor of Seattle - they all came to the scene. They shared information and condolences with the victims' families. Here's Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson.

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KATIE WILSON: What happened here today at the Seattle Center was an unbelievable tragedy, and a horrific act of violence.

MARTIN: Local police said they're getting help from the state patrol and also the FBI. The park is closed and will be for a while, they said, and now police need the public's help for video, as there were no surveillance cameras right where the shooting happened. So that will be an ongoing conversation about public safety here.

MARTÍNEZ: That's Casey Martin from member station KUOW. Thank you, Casey.

MARTIN: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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