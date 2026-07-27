Trial begins for Lindsay Clancy, Massachusetts mom accused of killing her 3 children

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

A trial begins today for the Massachusetts woman accused of murdering her three young children in 2023. Lindsay Clancy's defense team is expected to argue that her postpartum depression was not properly treated. From member station WBUR, here's Deborah Becker.

DEBORAH BECKER, BYLINE: Clancy is accused of strangling her three children, who were 5 years old, 3 years old and 8 months old. She then attempted to kill herself and is now paralyzed. Clancy's attorney is pursuing what's known as the insanity defense, which is rarely successful.

Legal experts, though, point out some unique aspects of this case. Among those, Clancy's documented attempts to get treatment, including hospitalization and 13 different psychiatric medications. And her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, who's expected to testify, says he forgives her. Legal consultant and attorney Margo Lindauer says the defense will have to prove that Lindsay Clancy acted impulsively in a state of postpartum psychosis.

MARGO LINDAUER: They want this to be a very clear-cut case - that this person did, in fact, kill her children, but she was not of her right mind.

BECKER: Prosecutors say Clancy deliberately planned the killings, and already, both sides have clashed in court. During a hearing about evidence, defense attorney Kevin Reddington asked that prosecutors not be allowed to call multiple witnesses to recount the gruesome details about discovering lifeless children in the basement.

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KEVIN REDDINGTON: What I can't fathom is the district attorney's intent to put a circus in front of this jury that's calculated to just inflame the passions of the jury.

BECKER: But prosecutor Jennifer Sprague says murder trials typically involve several witnesses describing a crime scene.

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JENNIFER SPRAGUE: It is not the Commonwealth putting on a circus. Now, if defense would like us to reduce some of these witnesses, that would mean not talking about one of the children. So if he would like to tell me which of these children don't matter.

BECKER: If Clancy is found not criminally responsible, she would not be released, but confined in a state hospital. Dozens of people have written letters to the judge in support of Clancy. Many say they hope this case brings attention and improvement to postpartum mental health care.

For NPR News, I'm Deborah Becker in Boston.

MARTÍNEZ: If you or someone you know is in crisis or if you're thinking about hurting yourself, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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