Kill your lawn, plant native flowers

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

The United States now has enough lawn to cover an area bigger than the state of Georgia. That means a lot of watering, as well as mowing and fertilizer and weed killers, all of which contribute to air and water pollution. For NPR's Life Kit, Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports on one alternative to grass that's gaining popularity.

CELIA LLOPIS-JEPSEN, BYLINE: Replacing lawn with native plant gardens is one way to cut down on all that mowing, fertilizing and watering. Plus, it comes with another benefit that master gardener Paula Diaz in the Kansas City area especially loves. It supports wildlife.

PAULA DIAZ: If every one of us took half of our lawn space - not the whole thing, not three-fourths, just half of it - and put native plants into that space, it would be the biggest national park, if we refer to it that way.

LLOPIS-JEPSEN: This idea was popularized by bug scientist Doug Tallamy, that converting half the lawns in America would create tens of millions of acres of wildlife habitat. Birds and butterflies are on the decline in the U.S. Habitat loss is one reason. Flowers, trees and bushes that are native to a region are part of the local food web, so they're a surefire way to feed the local wildlife. Diaz first learned this connection in a master gardener class.

DIAZ: And it was just like light-bulb moment where you just thunk yourself in the forehead and go, that's so logical.

LLOPIS-JEPSEN: But replacing a lawn with native gardens, that's intimidating. Stacia Stelk is the executive director of Deep Roots KC, a nonprofit that teaches the public how to shrink their lawns and add native plants. She says starting small is a good idea.

STACIA STELK: It can be overwhelming to take on an expansive garden for any gardener, but especially for a first-timer or, like, learning gardener. And as you, you know, get more comfortable with your existing garden, there's always room to expand.

LLOPIS-JEPSEN: How to kill a bit of lawn and make your first-ever native plant bed? Pick your spot, and if you've got the muscle, you can dig the grass out.

STELK: If you're starting small and you want immediately to get some plants on the ground, that's the way to go - literally physically remove the grass.

LLOPIS-JEPSEN: But Stelk likes a different method, putting cardboard over the grass and waiting for it to die from lack of sun. It takes some weeks, but it's really easy. Then look for a native plant nonprofit specific to your region. Groups like this often have cheat sheets to help you pick plants that suit your spot. Diaz, the master gardener, says you'll need some details about the spot you picked. Is it sunny, shady?

DIAZ: Which kind of soil do I have? Is it sandy? Is it gooey, gooey clay?

LLOPIS-JEPSEN: So pick suitable plants, get them in the ground, add mulch, and watch for weeds. Some people like to say that native plant beds require zero maintenance, but Stelk disagrees.

STELK: Yeah. That's not a thing. But it does require less maintenance over time.

LLOPIS-JEPSEN: The bed will especially need some care while the plants are young and small.

STELK: Watering it the first couple of years is always a good idea, especially when we've had - we're, like, in the middle of a drought or really dry time of year and it's 110 degrees or whatever.

LLOPIS-JEPSEN: It can take a few years for your native flower bed to fill in, but if you plant it, the wildlife will come. And that's the payoff for Diaz, a yard that lots of creatures call home.

DIAZ: Well, one of my neighbors - we were just talking, and she says, your yard is so full of life. That's it. It's the life. It's the - there's always a bird that's singing or frogs that are croaking.

LLOPIS-JEPSEN: For NPR News, I'm Celia Llopis-Jepsen.

PFEIFFER: For more Life Kit, go to npr.org/lifekit.

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