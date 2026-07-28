Trump, Thune and many others remember late Sen. Lindsey Graham

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Today, Lindsey Graham's life was honored in Washington.

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JOHN THUNE: It's difficult to believe that we're here today to say a final farewell to Lindsey as he leaves the Capitol for the last time.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Senator John Thune was among the colleagues, friends and family who gathered to remember the late Republican senator. Speakers praised Graham's legacy, highlighting his opposition to abortion and his support for the military.

PFEIFFER: President Trump eulogized him as a, quote, "beloved friend" this afternoon at Washington National Cathedral, and he credited Graham for sticking to his principles.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: He had unwavering faith in the righteousness of American power and prayer. And he was extremely hawkish. I will tell you, he never saw a war that he didn't like. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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