Trump announces breakthrough in Hamas and Israel negotiations through his Board of Peace
President Trump says his Board of Peace has brokered an agreement with Hamas that he calls a historic breakthrough. Under the terms, Hamas would disarm, and Israel would withdraw its forces from Gaza. But both parties have to agree before the deal is settled.
We check in with longtime Middle East correspondent Borzou Daragahi for the latest.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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