Spokane mayor talks about the raging wildfires in the region

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The mayor of Spokane joins us now. Lisa Brown is on the line. Mayor, thanks for joining us at a very busy time.

LISA BROWN: Thank you, Steve.

INSKEEP: For people who have not been to Spokane, would you just describe the landscape in and around your city and what makes it vulnerable?

BROWN: Spokane is so beautiful. We have a river and waterfalls that go right through the middle of the city right outside my back door, and we're surrounded by forests and lakes. We have known for years of the dangers of the changing climate and have been working to reduce the risk. But this was an unprecedented situation, and it's not over yet.

INSKEEP: A lot of areas, of course, are known as the wildland-urban interface - neighborhoods, so to speak, but almost in the woods. Are there many areas of Spokane that would meet that definition?

BROWN: Truly, many of our neighborhoods meet that definition, and we are in a county of over half a million people. But I would say nearly half are in neighborhoods that are at risk, if not evacuated.

INSKEEP: I'm thinking you cannot then focus everywhere at once that you might worry about. How are you deciding which neighborhoods to prioritize?

BROWN: Well, the incident command is looking at the whole area and fire risk, and they designate the evacuation levels. What happened in this case was a very large geography-designated Level 3, which means, get out now all at the same time. Fortunately, most people complied with that, and they are the ones that are evacuated right now.

INSKEEP: Do you have places to put everyone?

BROWN: For the time being, we have both our downtown convention center, and we have backup centers. People are not completely surprised. We have had fires before, just not of this magnitude. So there is a massive relief effort already underway. But I'm sorry to report that the winds have shifted and the fires are not contained at this point.

INSKEEP: You mentioned climate change there at the beginning. Can you give me a little perspective on that? How different is the environment where you are than it might have been 20 years ago or 50 years ago?

BROWN: Well, funny you should mention that. I did not grow up here. I moved here in my 20s. And so I can distinctly remember how much it has changed, in that we now even know that there is an annual fire risk, and that was not the case when I first moved to the city.

INSKEEP: When you say annual, you mean annual as opposed to there being a fire season? It's basically a year-round fire season?

BROWN: Yes. And formerly, when I worked at the Department of Commerce, we worked to secure air assets nearby because air assets are really important in fighting fires. And I was happy to have them nearby, and we needed them. And as that company said, there's no such thing as fire season anymore. It is fire season somewhere on the planet all year round.

INSKEEP: I'm imagining you are talking to residents who are directly affected by this. What kinds of stories are you hearing?

BROWN: I was at the convention center yesterday morning and saw a mother and her son. The son waved me down, saying, oh, I wanted to take your economics class when you taught at Eastern Washington University. And the mother said, I've always wanted to meet you. I wasn't going to evacuate. But law enforcement knocked on her door and convinced her. She came with her four cats. Like, everyone's story is unique. Our pets are really important to us, so they're welcome at the shelter. It's really devastating that so many people are living with uncertainty now. Others have seen footage and know that everything is lost.

INSKEEP: I just want to mention one other thing. I've been looking up the weather forecast for Spokane while we're talking, and I'm sorry to say I don't see any rain in the forecast.

BROWN: No. Unfortunately, we had a bit of a cool spell, but it's heating up again. And the winds are volatile. So we're encouraging everyone to stay vigilant and keep track of the evacuation levels and to check in on their friends and family.

INSKEEP: What, if anything, do you need from your fellow Americans who might be listening here?

BROWN: We welcome any and all support. I would encourage people to utilize official websites like the City of Spokane website and our Spokane County emergency website. And we definitely will need help for years to come in terms of the recovery, which has already begun, but particularly with respect to housing people and basic living supplies while they are unhoused.

INSKEEP: Now you're reminding me of the California wildfires, where a lot of people have still not been able to rebuild. Mayor Brown, thanks so much. Really appreciate it.

BROWN: Thank you, Steve.

INSKEEP: Lisa Brown, mayor of Spokane, Washington.

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