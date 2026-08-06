Member of Ukraine's parliament on the country's need for more missile interceptors

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Ukraine needs more interceptor missiles. That's the message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine's capital this week, and Ukraine was not able to shoot down any of its missiles. Zelenskyy met with defense officials on Wednesday after he said Ukraine's supply of air defense missiles has fallen by two-thirds in the first half of this year when compared to last year.

Let's ask Oleksandr Merezhko how Ukraine is dealing with this. He's a member of Ukraine's Parliament and the chairman of its committee on foreign policy. He joins us from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.

OLEKSANDR MEREZHKO: Thank you for having me.

MARTIN: What was it like last night? Tough night?

MEREZHKO: The previous night was really terrible. And, for example, I live in the downtown of Kyiv, and I have two small kids. I had to take them to the room which supposedly to be - looks more safe, you know? And this bombardment, barrage started at around midnight and continued to - till the morning. So it was very loud, you know? But it happens virtually each day, each night in Kyiv, in other cities.

MARTIN: Do - are - now, you're obviously a member of government. Do you think most of the public is aware of the issue with its air defense missiles having been used, why the - while the stockpile is as low as it is? Do you think most people know this?

MEREZHKO: Yes. Absolutely, because, you know, we care about our lives. We understand that we are dependent on these interceptor missiles because, unfortunately, we cannot counter - we cannot repel Russian ballistic missiles. And it's a matter of life and death for our civilian population. Of course, everyone knows about this in Ukraine.

MARTIN: And what about Ukraine's defense against drones and - or other kinds of weapons?

MEREZHKO: Around 90% of Russian drones and also Iranian drones, of course, are being intercepted - even more than 90%. So we have managed to develop very effective system against drones, but ballistic missiles remain the major issue.

MARTIN: Your country has asked in particular for more U.S.-made Patriot interceptors. President Trump seems to have walked back a promise to give Ukraine the licenses to build its own Patriot missile systems. Do you have any idea why that happened?

MEREZHKO: Well, it's hard to say. To me, honestly, it looks strange because you represent the biggest democracy, and, you know, your word matters a lot. And if you made a promise, you're supposed to follow through. Otherwise, you undermine credibility - you as a president and your country. And when President Trump has backtracked on his promise, to me, it looked - I don't understand this, honestly.

MARTIN: But other countries in Europe also have stockpiles of Patriot missiles. If you're unable to get the technology from the U.S., is there any opportunity to get more missiles from European allies?

MEREZHKO: The biggest supplier in this regard remains the United States, yes, but we get some help from our European allies. We have even formed a special so-called Anti-Ballistic Coalition. Germany and Poland have provided their missiles, but they themselves lack them. They need more also.

MARTIN: Do - forgive me. It's a difficult question. But do you think that this is a matter of the United States being concerned about its own stockpiles because of this war with Iran, which has lasted much longer than the president seems to have thought that it would? Or do you think that this is, in fact, a tactic to pressure Ukraine?

MEREZHKO: Well, I'm - it's really hard to say because recently, there was a statement made in Ukraine by the president himself that - he hinted, sort of in a delicate, kind of diplomatic way, that maybe someone in the world wants to make us more submissive to absurd demands of Russia. I don't know. I don't have answer to that. But, you know, I do hope that American people remain to be on the side of Ukraine, and your leadership also.

MARTIN: What do you think about your president - Zelenskyy's decision to fire both the minister of defense and the head of the armed forces a few weeks ago after they couldn't seem to agree on strategy? How does that decision look now?

MEREZHKO: The Parliament will be considering in a week or so the candidacy of a new minister of defense. But honestly, I don't see the reason why, for example, Mr. Fedorov should have been sacked, dismissed, because he proved - he's been in his position only for six month, and he proved to be a rather effective minister. I hope that he will be reinstated, but I'm not sure about that.

MARTIN: Before we let you go - we have about 40 seconds left here - can Ukraine promise its people it can defend the skies?

MEREZHKO: Well, we would like our allies to help to close the sky. We continue to push for this. Yeah. But I - we're doing everything what we can under the circumstances.

MARTIN: That was Oleksandr Merezhko. He's a member of Ukraine's Parliament. Mr. Merezhko, thank you so much for your time.

MEREZHKO: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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