How are parents raising kids in a high-tech world?

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Some of the trickiest things for parents to navigate right now are kids and phones, social media, and the internet. There is a lot of research that links kids’ use of social media with depression and anxiety.

Much of the content online isn’t appropriate for kids, and there’s not much keeping them from accessing it. People of all ages spend ample time staring at a phone, scrolling instead of engaging with the people and the world around them.

Psychologist Jean Twenge has spent a lot of time researching the effects of this technology on kids. She’s also a parent raising teenagers.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talked to Twenge last October about her book “10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World” that offers clear guidance on why and how to set boundaries.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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