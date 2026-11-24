Moderna co-founder on science, leaps of faith and changing the world WBUR Published November 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM MST Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 10:00 Rogelio V. Solis/APTameiki Lee, a Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse, holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine at an inoculation station. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP) Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan interviewed Moderna co-founder and chair Noubar Afeyan at WBUR’s CitySpace. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2026 WBUR