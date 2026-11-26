When you think of traditional American food, maybe you think of buttery mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, or turkey, that classic American bird many of us will be eating on Thanksgiving.

Chef Sean Sherman wants to expand how we think about the cuisine of the people who have lived on this continent for millennia.

A member of the Oglala Lakota nation and a James Beard award-winning chef, Sherman runs an Indigenous restaurant in Minneapolis called Indigena by Owamni.

Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks with him about his approach to Native American food and his cookbook “Turtle Island: Foods and Traditions of the Indigenous Peoples of North America.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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