30 second PSA

“Join the Lew Wallace Chapter, NSDAR, for an Albuquerque America 250! Celebration event on Saturday, June 6th, at the Albuquerque Main Library. From 10:30 am to noon, explore the opening of a powerful two‑month exhibit on the American Revolution and New Mexico’s Spanish Patriots. Enjoy a panel discussion featuring historian Thomas E. Chavez, the reading of a city proclamation, and a community reception. This free public event honors the ideals, sacrifices, and diverse voices that shaped our nation’s founding. Celebrate America’s 250th—learn, reflect, and be inspired.”

60 second PSA

“The Lew Wallace Chapter, NSDAR, invites you to a special America 250! Celebration on Saturday, June 6th, at the Albuquerque Main Library, 501 Copper NW. From 10:30 a.m. to noon, experience the opening of a two‑month educational exhibit exploring the American Revolution—curated right here in Albuquerque. Discover stories of the Founders, Thomas Paine, Bernardo de Gálvez, Native American and African American Patriots, women spies, and the Spanish Patriots of New Mexico who helped secure American independence. The event features a panel discussion with renowned historian Thomas E. Chavez and others, a reading of a city proclamation, and a community reception. You’ll also see a short documentary highlighting New Mexico’s unique contribution to liberty and freedom. This event is free and open to all ages. Join us as we honor the ideals, sacrifices, and leadership that shaped our nation—and celebrate America’s 250th together.”