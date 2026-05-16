Artist Talk & Exhibition Reception featuring Alexa Wheeler & Jewelry Uplift

Exhibitions open through May 30, 2026

Artist Talks & Reception : Saturday, May 16th, 4:30pm - 6:30pm

Albuquerque, NM / Harwood Art Center is pleased to present our new exhibitions: Echoes of Care: Vessels of the Future by Alexa Wheeler and re.Connection by Jewelry Uplift. Echoes of Care: Vessels of the Future by Alexa Wheeler is a synthesis of print-based installation, textile works, and experimental digital media, creating a bridge between past and future. In the Front Gallery, re.Connection by Jewelry Uplift is a multigenerational and multifaceted collaborative group show that showcases the work of students from the AHS Jewelry Program and the Jewelry Uplift Community Classes as well as alumni, mentors, student teachers and volunteers.

We invite you to join us for an exhibition reception and artist talk at Harwood Art Center on Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 4:30p - 6:30p with the artist panel talks starting at 5:00pm. This event is free and open to all ages.

For more information visit www.harwoodartcenter.org.