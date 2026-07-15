Author Talk and Book Signing with David R. Farmer

The pioneering twentieth-century writer, historian, bibliophile, printer, and publisher Jack D. Rittenhouse documented the Southwest in new and creative ways. Join author David R. Farmer for a special discussion about Rittenhouse’s life and career in his new book, "Jack Rittenhouse: A Western Literary Life." Farmer will share more about the late author’s deep connection to New Mexico, as well as background into the 1946 Route 66 guidebook Rittenhouse wrote. Farmer brings his own deep knowledge of books, printing, and the people who love them to this biography.

Co-presented by the New Mexico History Museum and the Friends of the Santa Fe Public Library, the event will include a discussion with Tom Leech, retired curator of the Press at the Palace of the Governors, followed by a book signing. Visitors will have the chance to see archival materials from Rittenhouse’s Stagecoach Press at the event. Event is free to New Mexico residents (on First Sunday) and included with admission for non-residents (paid at the front admission desk).