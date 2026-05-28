Join us on June 20 from 6-10 PM for Avanyu Nights: Music in the Plaza. Local high-energy pop-rock band Red Light Cameras will be playing at Avanyu Plaza just across 12th Street from IPCC. This free event also includes a beer garden and a community car show from the Albuquerque Classic Car & Truck Club, all located right in the Plaza. Bring your friends, your family, and your love for music!

Sponsored by the 19 Pueblos District.