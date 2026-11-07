Bad Mouth series of words and music: decorative gourd edition
Bad Mouth series of words and music: decorative gourd edition
The days are darker and colder, but Bad Mouth is always warm and bright!
Join us for an evening of poetry, prose, music, and refreshments, featuring former Texas Poet Laureate, Emmy Pérez, and Albuquerque writers poet Zachary Kluckman, and poet and memoirist Don McIver, along with musician Carlos Trujillo.
There will be snacks and beverages, books, and good conversation. All are welcome!
Q-Staff Theater
donations of $10-20 are appreciated
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bad Mouth series of words and music
badmouthreadingseries@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Emmy Perez
emmyperez@gmail.com
Q-Staff Theater
400 Broadway Blvd SEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 596-1847
stimmstaffer@yahoo.com