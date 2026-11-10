Ballet Hispánico New York: CARMEN.maquia
Ballet Hispánico New York: CARMEN.maquia
Since her debut in 1875, Carmen, the title character from Bizet's opera, has inspired generations of composers, choreographers, and writers to attempt to capture her elusive and alluring nature. Ballet Hispánico New York honors this cultural icon with Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's electrifying CARMEN.maquia. One of today’s most sought-after choreographers, Sansano boldly reimagines this tragic tale, invigorating Carmen’s timeless story with an unrelenting energy that leaves you breathless.
Popejoy Hall
$34-$92
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 15 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Popejoy Presents
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com