Beadwork for Kids: A Pueblo Jewelry Experience
Beadwork for Kids: A Pueblo Jewelry Experience
Join us for our Third Saturday hands-on museum program, designed to spark creativity and cultural connection for visitors of all ages. Held in the children’s area, this activity is offered in a flexible, drop-in format so you can join anytime throughout the day. In celebration of the Youth Market, visitors are invited to explore jewelry making, an art form rooted in Pueblo tradition, by creating a coral-inspired necklace. It’s a fun and meaningful way to engage with creativity, culture, and self-expression.
This event is free with museum admission.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com