Beadwork for Kids: A Pueblo Jewelry Experience

Join us for our Third Saturday hands-on museum program, designed to spark creativity and cultural connection for visitors of all ages. Held in the children’s area, this activity is offered in a flexible, drop-in format so you can join anytime throughout the day. In celebration of the Youth Market, visitors are invited to explore jewelry making, an art form rooted in Pueblo tradition, by creating a coral-inspired necklace. It’s a fun and meaningful way to engage with creativity, culture, and self-expression.

This event is free with museum admission.