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Bosque Chapter of Trout Unlimited Annual Membership Meeting

Bosque Chapter of Trout Unlimited Annual Membership Meeting

All members of the public are welcome! As a non-profit these general meetings are not only required, but are crucial for our growth as an organization. We will discuss our bylaws, introduce board members, describe conservation activities and have talks by the New Mexico Lady Anglers, and the reigning World Champion US Women’s Fly Fishing Team. FREE PIZZA and raffle prizes including a tenkara rod, a gift certificate to San Juan Rod works, and other special items!

Marble Brewery
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Bosque Chapter Trout Unlimited
505974-0232
bosquetu2@gmail.com
bosquetu.org

Artist Group Info

dreaber@comcast.net
Marble Brewery
9904 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque , New Mexico