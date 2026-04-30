Bosque Chapter of Trout Unlimited Annual Membership Meeting

All members of the public are welcome! As a non-profit these general meetings are not only required, but are crucial for our growth as an organization. We will discuss our bylaws, introduce board members, describe conservation activities and have talks by the New Mexico Lady Anglers, and the reigning World Champion US Women’s Fly Fishing Team. FREE PIZZA and raffle prizes including a tenkara rod, a gift certificate to San Juan Rod works, and other special items!