Join the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center for our first Coffee with a Curator event, a series delving into each curator's creative process of selecting their pottery for the Grounded in Clay exhibit. Each hour-long event includes coffee and Pueblo cookies from the Indian Pueblo Kitchen. Following the conversations will be a short tour of the exhibition.

This event is free for members or with museum admission.

Featured Speaker: Amy G. Johnson, Curator of Collections, IPCC (Pueblo of Isleta)

In her role as Curator of Collections, Amy directly maintains and strengthens the IPCC’s art and historical collections and oversees all aspects of the care and preservation program. She administers policies and procedures in alignment with museum standards and best practices with consideration of culturally respectful stewardship that fosters meaningful partnerships with our Pueblo communities. She works collaboratively with the Head Curator, curatorial staff, guest curators, and community members, and contributes to the development of all permanent, temporary, and traveling exhibitions.

Amy supervises the Museum Registrar, volunteers, and interns. She develops and manages museum collections budgets, provides support for fundraising efforts, and through research, creates online and in person programs to highlight the museum collection. A member of the Pueblo of Isleta, Amy holds a Bachelor of Art in fine arts degree and is dedicated to ensuring our guests take to heart the resilience and creative expression of our Pueblo artists and culture bearers.

