Join the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center for Coffee with a Curator, a series delving into each curator's creative process of selecting their pottery for the Grounded in Clay exhibit. Each hour-long event includes coffee and Pueblo cookies from the Indian Pueblo Kitchen. Following the conversations will be a short tour of the exhibition.

This event is free for members or with museum admission.

Grounded in Clay is organized by the School for Advanced Research and the Vilcek Foundation, with support from First Nations Development Institute.

Featured Speaker: Tony Chavarria (Santa Clara Pueblo)

Tony Chavarria (Santa Clara Pueblo) has over 30 years of experience collaborating with tribes and curating Native material culture. He recently retired as curator of ethnology at the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture in Santa Fe, where he curated many exhibitions of historic and contemporary Native Art including Comic Art Indigène, and Diego Romero vs. the End of Art. He served as the Community Liaison and co-curator for the inaugural Pueblo exhibition at NMAI and co-curator for the first Native art exhibition at Epcot Center. He has co-curated exhibitions at the Barnes Foundation, the Field Museum, and is part of the Pueblo Clay Collective which curated the SAR/Vilcek Foundation traveling exhibition, Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery, now on exhibit at IPCC.