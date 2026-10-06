The Grief Center’s Dia de los Muertos workshop for children and adults is focused on altar-building. Participants will create papel picado banners, tissue paper marigold flowers, paint calveras, and decorate vases to hold marigolds. Families are also invited to bring ofrenda (altar) items (i.e. photos, keepsakes, etc.) to add to our community ofrenda.

The famous Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, is a celebration and honoring of departed loved ones. The special part of the holiday is the ofrenda, or altar. The ofrenda is a way to honor and show gratitude to one’s ancestors and deceased family members. It is a way to keep a strong connection with them and your family’s past.