Don Miguel Ruiz, Jr. is coming to USCABQ June 12th! Paid event. Link to get tickets: EventBrite for Don Miguel -

There’s a kind of fear that doesn’t look like fear. It doesn’t come with a racing heart or a fight-or-flight response. Instead, it shows up in the way you hesitate before speaking. In the way you walk into a room and immediately shrink. In how you say yes when you mean no — or stay silent just to keep the peace.

It’s the voice that tells you to play it safe. The one that talks you out of things before anyone else can reject you. It’s the quiet pressure to be perfect, to be good, to be easy to love.That kind of fear doesn’t feel like panic. It feels like your personality.

This is the fear explored in The Poisoned Arrow, the new book by don Miguel Ruiz Jr. — a learned, inherited, often unspoken fear that shapes our lives in quiet, subtle ways until we’re already deep inside the story. We all carry it. Not just in our minds, but in our relationships, in our roles, and in the quiet choices we make to feel safe — even when we’re ready for something more.

Don Miguel Ruiz Jr. will guide you through the process of releasing that fear. Not by pushing it away or pretending it doesn’t exist — but by seeing it clearly, naming it, and choosing to live from something deeper. You’ll learn how to recognize the shape of fear in your own life, how to name it without judgment, and how to begin loosening its grip in the moments that matter most.

What you’ll explore in this presentation:

 How psychological fear hides inside your most “reasonable”

decisions — and why recognizing it is the first step toward

freedom

 The Toltec practice of stalking the mind — how to witness fear-

based thoughts without collapsing into them

 How inherited beliefs shape your inner dialogue — and how to tell

which voice in your head is actually you

 Why you don’t need to be fearless to be free — and how to make

choices even when fear is still present

 What it means to remove the arrow, not just mask the pain — and why discomfort is often a sign of real healing.

This presentation is a chance to pause and reconnect. It’s a space for clarity, reflection, and gentle unlearning — led by don Miguel Ruiz Jr.

We will have books available at a discounted price for you to buy and have Don Miguel to autograph at the event. To ensure you get a copy, buy your copy in advance contact: office@abaqunity.org

Paid event. Link to get tickets: EventBrite for Don Miguel -

uscabq.org