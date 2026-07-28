Down to Earth Garden Program

Join Ranger Anthony on the third Wednesday of each month for a gardening demonstration at Coronado Historic Site in Bernalillo, New Mexico. He will focus on different aspects of garden care and maintenance as the seasons change. This month, learn how to mix and apply adobe to existing structures while assisting Ranger Anthony Magdalena with remudding the Site’s horno, or outdoor adobe oven. Be sure to wear clothes and shoes that can get dirty, and bring water, a hat, and sunscreen.

This program is included with admission of $7 for adults and free to children 16 years and younger, NM residents 60 years and older with ID, Tribal members, NM disabled veterans, NM foster families, MNMF members, and FCJHS members.