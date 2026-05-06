Echoes of Care: Vessels of the Future by Alexa Wheeler

Exhibition open through May 30

Artist Talks: May 16th 4:30-6:30

“What will remain of care, labor, and memory in 100 years? Echoes of Care: Vessels of the Future envisions a speculative archive where acts of nurturing, witnessing, and transformation persist beyond a century. This exhibition builds upon my interdisciplinary practice in printmaking, digital media, and community-engaged art to examine how personal and collective histories are carried forward—through objects, ritual, and the evolving role of women as vessels of survival and connection.

“The works presented are a synthesis of print-based installation, textile works, and experimental digital media, creating a bridge between past and future. In this imagined future, what we make and leave behind—both tangible and intangible—holds the imprint of care. Through layered prints on fabric, interactive digital pieces, and a participatory community element, this exhibition explores themes of sustenance, resilience, and remembrance as they shape a future landscape.”

ABOUT ALEXA WHEELER

Alexa Wheeler is an artist, educator, and Master Printer whose work explores the intersections of printmaking, digital media, and communal storytelling. Born in Minnesota, she has lived in Los Angeles, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Texas, and Brooklyn before settling in New Mexico 25 years ago to study at Tamarind Institute. Her practice spans traditional and emerging technologies, engaging themes of care, resilience, and transformation. She earned a BFA in Printmaking from Pratt Institute, followed by a Master Printer Certificate from Tamarind, and later completed an MFA in Electronic Art at the University of New Mexico. She has collaborated with artists worldwide and teaches as a Principal Lecturer in Fine Arts at the University of New Mexico–Valencia. Her work often invites participation, fostering connections between personal history, collective memory, and future possibilities.