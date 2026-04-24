© 2026 KANW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enchantment Handbells Spring Concert

Enchantment Handbells Spring Concert

Enchantment Handbells presents its spring concert, featuring handbell-original compositions. Come enjoy music written specifically for handbells, not adapted from other musical pieces.

Central United Methodist Church
$15
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Enchantment Albuquerque Handbell Ensemble
info@enchantmenthandbells.org
https://enchantmenthandbells.org
Central United Methodist Church
201 University Blvd NE
Albuquerque , New Mexico 87\106