Enchantment Handbells Spring Concert
Enchantment Handbells Spring Concert
Enchantment Handbells presents its spring concert, featuring handbell-original compositions. Come enjoy music written specifically for handbells, not adapted from other musical pieces.
Central United Methodist Church
$15
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Enchantment Albuquerque Handbell Ensemble
info@enchantmenthandbells.org
Central United Methodist Church
201 University Blvd NEAlbuquerque , New Mexico 87\106