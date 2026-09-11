Exhibition Opening for "1912"
Exhibition Opening for "1912"
Join the New Mexico History Museum for a free public reception celebrating the opening of 1912, an exhibition about statehood.
Live music in the Palace of the Governors Courtyard by the Santa Fe Concert Band (including the first state song)
Make a button with graphic symbols of statehood
Take home a 1912 felt pennant (while supplies last)
Refreshments by the Women's Board of the Museum of New Mexico
About the exhibition: 1912 offers a snapshot of the state during a time of remarkable change and growth, exploring what tied 327,000 Nuevo Mexicanos to the Union. It includes a video project titled “Voices of 1912,” presented in English and Spanish.
New Mexico History Museum
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico History Museum..
505-946-7149
christina.claassen@dca.nm.gov
New Mexico History Museum
113 Lincoln Ave.Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
5054765200
DCA-HistoryCollections@state.nm.us