Exhibition Opening for "1912"

Join the New Mexico History Museum for a free public reception celebrating the opening of 1912, an exhibition about statehood.

Live music in the Palace of the Governors Courtyard by the Santa Fe Concert Band (including the first state song)

Make a button with graphic symbols of statehood

Take home a 1912 felt pennant (while supplies last)

Refreshments by the Women's Board of the Museum of New Mexico

About the exhibition: 1912 offers a snapshot of the state during a time of remarkable change and growth, exploring what tied 327,000 Nuevo Mexicanos to the Union. It includes a video project titled “Voices of 1912,” presented in English and Spanish.