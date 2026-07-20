Family Art Making
Family Art Making
We invite families to join us in a fun art-making session at the Vladem Contemporary. Explore the galleries to find inspiration and enjoy the power of creating with your loved ones and friends!
For the first Sunday in August, we will make sunprints.
Light snacks will be available.
This event is FREE for all New Mexico residents!
New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico Museum of Art
5054790906
ashley.espinoza@dca.nm.gov
New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary
404 Montezuma AvenueSanta Fe, New Mexico 87501