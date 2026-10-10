Fireside Chat: An Evening with Lesley Poling-Kempes

Join us at our Plaza location for a discussion with author Lesley Poling-Kempes about her book "Ladies of the Canyon: A League of Extraordinary Women and Their Adventures in the American Southwest."

Inspired by the exhibition Paul Burlin: An American Modernist in the Southwest (on view through November 29, 2026), the conversation explores the remarkable life of Natalie Curtis and the extraordinary network of women, artists, writers, and cultural figures who shaped the artistic and intellectual life of the Southwest. Ladies of the Canyon offers a deeper look at this fascinating history and the women whose lives and work helped define an important era in the cultural landscape of Santa Fe and beyond.

Pull up around the “fireplace” in our Plaza location’s lobby with your copy of “Ladies of the Canyon,” or buy a copy from Rosalie D. and Steven J. Harris gift shop before we start. We encourage people to read the book in advance of our “chat.”