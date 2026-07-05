Friends of the Library July Book & Media Sale

In July the United States will be celebrating its 250th birthday and the Friends will be joining in on the festivities! Our July sale will celebrate the diversity of our country and the strength we find in the numerous cultures and traditions represented by our nation's people.

Plus:

- 25 cents for all blue dot items

- 50% off all cookbooks

We'll also have our ever-changing selection of books of all genres, DVDs, CDs, art, puzzles, games, vinyl, and so much more.

Our Monthly Book Sales are held on the second Saturday of every month, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, in the Main Library's Lower Level. This sale boasts more than 25,000 items, all at 70–90% off list price. Paperbacks start at just 25 cents each! Most CDs and DVDs are just $1 each.

Entry is free for Friends members and $2 for non-members before noon.

The Friends of the Library use funds from the Bookshop and Book Sales to support the Public Library Albuquerque and Bernalillo County programs, such as the Summer Reading Program and El Día de los Niños, as well as staff development, community outreach, and more.

The Friends rely on the generous donations of books and other media from the community. Small donations can be dropped off at the local library branches, and larger donations at the Main Library. For more information about the Book Sales, Bookshop, donation guidelines, and how to become a member, please visit www.friendsofthepubliclibrary.org.